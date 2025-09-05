Thailand Riviera road construction advances through Phetchaburi and Hua Hin

Share this

Department of Rural Roads advances construction of Thailand Riviera road

The Department of Rural Roads (DRR) is moving forward with construction of the Thailand Riviera road, a major coastal route that will run through both Phetchaburi and Hua Hin before continuing into Prachuap Khiri Khan. Work is already under way, with completion targeted for 2027.

The Thailand Riviera project is designed to create an alternative to Phetkasem Road (Highway 4), easing congestion during peak travel periods and providing a more scenic option for residents and tourists. According to DRR Director-General Montri Dechasakulsom, the road will also promote cultural tourism, support environmental conservation, and improve safety and convenience for travellers.

Route through Phetchaburi and Hua Hin

The Tanao Sri Kiri Phat section of the route covers more than 37 kilometres between Ban Khao Bandai and Ban Nam Phu Ron in Nong Ya Plong and Khao Yoi districts, Phetchaburi. This section, budgeted at 714 million baht, includes asphalt concrete roads, bridges, drainage systems, and safety facilities, as well as landscaping and a rest area with a viewpoint at Huay Mae Prachan Reservoir.

Construction is also beginning on a 44.5-kilometre section linking Chaiyaphatthana Road (Highway 3218) with Highway 4, running through Hua Hin and Pran Buri districts in Prachuap Khiri Khan. This part of the project, valued at nearly 700 million baht, will include two-lane roads with shoulders, street lighting, and traffic signs.

Both sections are scheduled for completion in 2027 and are being prioritised because of their readiness and high potential to attract visitors.

A 350-kilometre route

The Thailand Riviera road will eventually stretch for around 350 kilometres, starting in Khao Yoi district, Phetchaburi, and ending in Pran Buri district, Prachuap Khiri Khan. It is divided into ten planned sections, two of which are now funded and under construction. The remaining sections, covering districts such as Cha-am, Kaeng Krachan, and parts of Hua Hin, have already undergone design and environmental studies. Budget requests for these will be submitted from 2027 onwards.

When complete, the road is expected to strengthen the transport network along the western Gulf of Thailand, reduce pressure on existing highways, and provide new opportunities for local tourism development in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.