Hua Hin’s healthy city model attracts international interest

Hua Hin’s healthy city development attracts international delegations

Hua Hin City’s efforts to develop as a model “healthy city” have drawn international attention, with delegations from Poland, Indonesia, and Laos visiting the city to learn from its approach to sustainable urban living.

On 26 October 2025, Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul assigned Municipal Clerk Mr. Jeerawat Phramanee to welcome the international visitors at the Naresdamri Meeting Room, Hua Hin City Municipality Office. He was joined by Mr. Thanathat Chaikhaw, Director of the Division of Public Health and Environment, Mr. Phumirin Suksarit, Acting Head of the Environmental Quality Control and Management Division, and other officials.

The delegation was led by Professor Dr. Atchara Phanurat, President of the Surin Cultural Heritage Promotion Foundation and Chairperson of the Thailand International Folklore Festival. The group included participants from Poland’s World Heritage city of Kraków, Java Island in Indonesia, and Champasak Province in the Lao PDR.

The visit aimed to study Hua Hin’s progress in five key areas of healthy city development:

Infrastructure: improving transport systems for greater convenience.

Economy: enhancing competitiveness within the tourism sector.

Society and quality of life: improving residents’ living standards.

Tourism: upgrading existing attractions to meet higher standards.

Environment and natural resources: restoring ecosystems and addressing environmental challenges.

Before the briefing, attendees observed a one-minute silence to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, in remembrance of her lifelong dedication and benevolence.

The visit highlighted Hua Hin’s growing role as a learning centre for sustainable city development, with local authorities sharing insights into policies that promote health, well-being, and environmental responsibility.