Cha-am night market and bat cave make for a unique outing

Share this

Millions of bats and a night market: a memorable mid-week outing to Cha-am

A natural spectacle and local culture

If you are in Hua Hin, a short trip to nearby Cha-am offers a mix of nature and community life. Among the highlights are the nightly sight of millions of bats leaving their cave in Na Yang Subdistrict and the bustling Wednesday Night Market, the largest of its kind in the area. Together, they make for an evening that combines spectacle with local flavour.

Watching millions of bats take flight

Each evening, usually around 6 p.m., a colony of bats emerges from a cave in Na Yang, about 12 kilometres from Cha-am Beach. Visitors often gather from 5 p.m. to secure good viewing spots as the creatures begin their journey into the night sky.

The bats form a twisting ribbon that can stretch more than 10 kilometres, creating a striking display against the fading light. The event is popular with photographers and nature enthusiasts, particularly during the cooler months when sightings are most consistent.

Around the site, local vendors sell fruit, snacks and other products, meaning the outing also supports the community.

Cha-am Wednesday Night Market

After the bats, many visitors continue the evening at Cha-am’s Wednesday Night Market. Held in front of the district office, the market opens at 4 p.m. and grows livelier as the night goes on.

The market is known for its wide range of food, including grilled pork skewers, crispy catfish salad, northeastern sausages and roasted fish. There are also international touches such as German sausages and hot dogs. Beyond food, stalls sell fresh produce, pickled and dried goods, clothing, cosmetics and electronics, often at affordable prices.

Stalls extend along nearby railway tracks, where seating areas allow visitors to pause with a drink and take in the atmosphere.

A mid-week option worth exploring

Combining a visit to the Bat Cave with an evening at the Wednesday Night Market offers an easy mid-week outing. The pairing highlights both Cha-am’s natural wonders and its lively community spaces, making it an appealing option for residents of Hua Hin and Cha-am as well as visitors.

This article is part of Hua Hin Today’s Places to Visit series, which highlights attractions across Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi. The series aims to inspire readers to explore the region and discover the variety of experiences along Thailand’s Royal Coast. Just check out the Places to Visit section on our website.