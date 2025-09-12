Cha-am Wednesday night market is one of the largest in the region

Share this

Cha-am Wednesday night market draws locals and visitors alike

Every Wednesday evening, the quiet area around Cha-am District Office transforms into the town’s largest night market, attracting both residents and visitors with its lively mix of food, shopping, and atmosphere.

The market begins at the Mae Phosop roundabout, directly in front of the district office. By day, the area is calm, but by late afternoon it comes alive with rows of vendors setting up stalls. The market runs through to Cha-am Railway Station and continues along the railway line, making it one of the busiest weekly events in the area.

Shoppers will find an array of fresh produce, including vegetables, fruit, pickled items, dried goods, and curries. Many stalls also serve popular street foods such as grilled pork skewers, crispy catfish salad, Isaan sausages, grilled chicken, and fish. Prices are affordable, making it a popular choice for families and budget-conscious visitors.

Beyond food, the grounds of the district office house stalls offering clothing, cosmetics, mobile phone accessories, and household goods. The size of the market means it is easy to spend more time than expected browsing through the different sections.

The event also draws in foreign tourists and expats, many of whom stop at casual bars and restaurants around the market’s edge. Some establishments set up barbeques offering burgers, German sausages, and hot dogs, giving visitors the option of combining Thai street food with more familiar fare.

With its wide variety of goods, affordable prices, and lively atmosphere, the Cha-am Wednesday night market remains a midweek highlight for both locals and tourists looking to experience the area’s community spirit.

The market gets underway from about 4:30pm every Wednesday.

📍 Find the Cha-am Wednesday night market in Google Maps.