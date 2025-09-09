Huai Sai Wild Animal Caring and Breeding Center in Cha-am

Share this

A day out at Huai Sai Wild Animal Caring and Breeding Center

Key points

Established under a Royal Initiative to restore forestland and protect wildlife

Home to Eld’s deer, gibbons, hornbills and many other species

Free entry, with facilities for families to enjoy nature and learn about conservation

The Huay Sai Wild Animal Caring and Breeding Center in Cha-am is a place where visitors can see wildlife up close while learning about conservation.

Unlike a zoo, it is a rescue and breeding facility established under the Royal Initiative of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, aimed at restoring forests and reintroducing native animals to their natural habitats.

The centre was founded in the late 1980s as part of the Huai Sai Development Study Centre in Phetchaburi Province. The project began after His Majesty visited the area in 1983 and noted how a once fertile landscape had become degraded. Concerned that the land risked becoming barren, he ordered a large-scale reforestation effort. By 1990, the initiative expanded to include the breeding and release of Eld’s deer, an endangered species once common in Thailand’s forests.

Today, the facility covers about 300 rai within a wider reserve of more than 15,000 rai. Its grounds include both regenerated and newly planted forest, with species such as rosewood, teak and bamboo. The centre provides a safe environment for animals that are rescued or injured giving them care and in some cases preparing them for release back into the wild.

Wildlife at the centre

Visitors will find a wide variety of animals, from mammals such as deer, gibbons, langurs, binturongs, fishing cats and smooth-coated otters to birds including hornbills, peacocks, parakeets, kites, eagles and pheasants.

There is also a dedicated “Gibbon Island,” home to a small population of rescued gibbons. Other highlights include Malayan porcupines, bears and reptiles.

Visitors are reminded not to feed the animals, as some are recovering from injury or illness.

A day out in nature

The centre is free to enter and offers a shaded, spacious setting ideal for walking and picnicking. Families are welcome to bring their own food, and local stalls inside the grounds sell snacks and drinks, including papaya salad and fried meatballs. Staff also provide animal feed and local products for purchase, with proceeds supporting the centre’s work.

For those seeking a relaxed outing, the centre provides fresh air, open space and the chance to enjoy nature while supporting conservation efforts. The facilities are basic but well maintained, and the atmosphere is calm and family-friendly.

Preserving forest and wildlife

The Huay Sai project represents a balance between reforestation and wildlife protection. Over the past three decades, thousands of trees have been replanted and wildlife numbers have grown, contributing to the revival of the local ecosystem.

For residents and visitors in Hua Hin or Cha-am, the Huay Sai Wild Animal Caring and Breeding Center offers an educational and worthwhile day out.

Its emphasis on conservation over commercialisation makes it a distinctive destination for those wishing to better understand Thailand’s efforts to protect its forests and wildlife.

📍 Huay Sai Wild Animal Caring and Breeding Center on Google Maps.