Na Yang Bat Cave Cha-am: Watch millions of bats take flight

Every evening in Cha-am, a remarkable natural spectacle unfolds at Na Yang Bat Cave. As dusk settles, more than a million wrinkle-lipped bats pour out of the cave in a continuous stream, creating twisting patterns across the sky that stretch for over 10 kilometres.

Located in Na Yang Subdistrict, about 12 kilometres from Cha-am Beach, the cave is part of a limestone mountain around 150 metres high. The wide cave opening faces north and provides a nightly show that has been captivating both Thai and international visitors for decades.

The experience begins around 5 p.m. and continues until 6 p.m., with the bats flying out in search of food. Tourists often gather with cameras and mobile phones to capture the sight, which many describe as unforgettable. The best time to visit is during the cool season, when the phenomenon can be observed daily.

The viewing area is family-run and has a welcoming atmosphere. Elevated seating areas and a garden provide comfortable spots to watch the spectacle, while refreshments are available for purchase. Admission is 50 baht per person, with free entry for children under 10.

Local officials say the site not only offers a unique glimpse of nature but also supports community tourism. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the bat-watching experience while also shopping for local produce and fruit available nearby. Many also stay to watch the sunset, making it a well-rounded outing just a short drive from Hua Hin.