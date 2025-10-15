New night market in Hua Hin: Lunar Market in Hin Lek Fai

Share this

Night market with food stalls, drinks and live music every evening

Convenient option for Hin Lek Fai residents who want to avoid driving into town

Gets busy on weekends and holidays; occasional big-name Thai bands draw crowds

Lunar Market Hua Hin is night market in Hin Lek Fai, offering visitors a broad selection of local food, snacks and drinks, plus nightly live music.

Located on Pala-U Road, almost opposite the Shell petrol station, the market operates daily from 5 p.m. to midnight and provides a relaxed setting for families, friends and visitors.

What to expect at Lunar Market Hua Hin

The market brings together dozens of food vendors and pop-up stalls, ranging from classic Thai favourites to quick bites and desserts. A large outdoor seating area allows guests to eat comfortably on site, while a beer zone and soft-drink stands provide refreshments. Clean restrooms and on-site car parking add to the convenience.

Lunar Market is particularly handy for people living in Hin Lek Fai who want the atmosphere of a night market without the need to drive into central Hua Hin. The market can become busy on Friday and Saturday evenings, as well as during long holiday weekends, when queues at popular stalls are likely and parking spaces can fill quickly. Organisers also host performances from well-known Thai bands from time to time, which can attract larger-than-usual crowds.

Getting there is straightforward: head along Pala-U Road towards the Shell station; the market is almost directly opposite. For those using ride-hailing or taxis, “Lunar Market, Hin Lek Fai” is widely recognised by local drivers.

Open daily from 5 p.m. to midnight, the market is a practical option for an early evening meal, a casual night out, or a late-night snack with live music.

📍 Lunar Market on Google Maps.