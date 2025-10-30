Charn Issara expands Hua Hin and Cha-am beachfront projects

Share this

Charn Issara Development’s journey from city high-rises to Hua Hin and Cha-am’s beachfront projects

Key points

Charn Issara Development has grown from Bangkok high-rises to landmark coastal projects such as Thew Talay Estate, Sri Panwa, and Baba Beach Club.

CEO Songkran Issara is optimistic that the new dual-track railway to Hua Hin and Cha-am will boost the region’s growth.

Golf and wellness tourism are seen as key strengths helping the area compete with Thailand’s leading destinations.

Charn Issara Development’s Hua Hin developments continue to redefine Thailand’s luxury coastal living, expanding from Bangkok’s skyline to the shores of Hua Hin and Cha-am.

When CEO Songkran Issara reflects on his family’s roots in Cha-am, the story goes beyond property development. He recalls how the company’s first project in the area — Jindarak — was named after his wife’s great-grandfather, a former governor of Phetchaburi and a survivor of a WWII torpedo attack in the North Sea.

“That connection gave our early project a sentimental value,” Songkran explained during a recent interview with Hua Hin Today, held in the Baba Mama Penthouse at Baba Beach Club Hua Hin.

Phraya Jindarak had studied in England under a royal scholarship during the reign of King Rama VI. His return to Thailand was delayed by the war, when the ship he was travelling on was struck by a torpedo. Pulled unconscious from the sea by American sailors, he survived against all odds.

Sri Panwa’s success inspires new Hua Hin projects

Songkran’s own career began after studying economics in the United States. On returning to Thailand, he joined Citicorp in Bangkok before leaving to work alongside his father. Their early project, Charn Issara Tower I, was one of Bangkok’s first privately developed high-rise office buildings — a statement of ambition at a time when most towers were financed by banks or insurance companies.

That same ambition carried the company into residential, commercial, and hospitality developments across the country. In 1989, Charn Issara Development Public Company Limited was formally established. Over the years, it has delivered office buildings, condominiums, resorts, and mixed-use estates that have become well known across Thailand.

Charn Issara’s reputation also rests on Sri Panwa, the luxury resort on Cape Panwa in Phuket. Known internationally for its pool villas and panoramic views, it has hosted global celebrities and earned awards for design and service.

Songkran said the success of Sri Panwa provided valuable lessons for future projects, including Baba Beach Club Hua Hin. “Sri Panwa was a success that gave us confidence. With Baba Beach Club, we wanted to bring the same level of quality and experience to Hua Hin and Cha-am,” he explained.

SASARA and Sasa bring luxury living to Khao Takiab

In Cha-am, this ambition is most visible in the Thew Talay Estate, a large master-planned beachfront development that includes projects such as Baan Chaan Talay, Baan Ploen Talay, Issara Village, Hua Hin One, Cha-am Beach Club, Aquamarine, and Baan Chok. Together, these projects have transformed a once quiet stretch of coastline into a sought-after address for both second homes and leisure getaways.

In Hua Hin, Charn Issara has recently launched two new developments in Khao Takiab. SASARA Hua Hin is described as the last luxurious beachfront condominium in the city, offering just 110 units. The project features concierge services, luxury facilities, and crafted architecture designed to make the most of its rare beachfront setting.

Nearby, the company has introduced Sasa, a stylish beach condominium with panoramic golf course and sea views. Located only 250 metres from the beach, the project includes dynamic shared facilities tailored for families seeking a blend of leisure and convenience.

Songkran noted that the customer base across the company’s developments in the region is primarily Thai. At Thew Talay Estate in Cha-am, around 90 to 95 per cent of buyers are Thai nationals, with only 5 to 10 per cent foreign purchasers. At SASARA and Sasa, the proportion of foreign buyers is slightly higher, accounting for about 15 per cent.

Transport upgrades to boost Hua Hin’s property market

Reflecting on the company’s early years in Cha-am, Songkran said transportation was once a major obstacle. Poor road conditions and the long journey from Bangkok slowed development. “Transport and access are still issues,” he said.

However, he is optimistic that progress is finally being made. The long-delayed expansion of Rama 2 Road, the main route south from Bangkok, is now nearing completion.

Songkran also welcomed the introduction of the new dual-track railway line linking Bangkok with Hua Hin and Cha-am. The upgraded line is expected to cut travel times and increase reliability. He recently asked his team to look more closely at the line’s potential for bringing guests to Baba Beach Club.

“The railway will make it easier for people to come for the weekend, or even just for the day — arriving on a Friday and returning on a Sunday,” he said.

Golf and wellness tourism drive regional growth

Songkran described Hua Hin and Cha-am as among the best golf destinations in Thailand — if not the world — and praised the region’s facilities as world class. “There are eight courses of international standard here. You can play somewhere different every day of the week,” he said.

He also highlighted the affordability of golf in Hua Hin and Cha-am, not only compared with elsewhere in Thailand but especially when set against the cost of playing abroad.

He added that Royal Hua Hin, the country’s oldest course, continues to hold its own against newer championship venues. The variety and quality of golf available within a short drive, he said, give Hua Hin and Cha-am an advantage over destinations like Pattaya or Samui.

Baba Beach Club: redefining beachfront living in Hua Hin

Baba Beach Club Hua Hin is one of the company’s flagship properties in the region. Occupying 12 rai of beachfront between Cha-am and Hua Hin, it offers a mix of suites, penthouses, and pool villas. Facilities include multiple swimming pools, restaurants serving both Thai and international cuisine, a spa, and flexible event spaces for weddings and corporate gatherings.

The resort is also known for hosting lifestyle events, music-led evenings, and private celebrations, giving it a distinct identity as both a leisure retreat and a social hub.

The recent addition of Habita Seaview — a 12-storey tower with 46 suites and a penthouse — has expanded capacity and introduced a more contemporary, hotel-style option alongside the existing villas. The Hua Hin Today interview took place inside the Baba Mama Penthouse, the property’s most striking residence. Spanning 355 square metres with panoramic sea views, it includes two bedrooms, expansive living and dining areas, and a 30-metre golden swimming pool.

Songkran said Baba Beach Club builds on the group’s experience in Phuket while reflecting Hua Hin’s unique character. “We want our projects to feel part of the local community,” he said. “That means working with local architects, supporting the area, and creating something that adds value beyond the buildings themselves.”

Health and wellness: the future of Hua Hin tourism

Looking ahead, Songkran sees health and wellness tourism as a major opportunity for the region. Earlier this year, Charn Issara partnered with BDMS Wellness Clinic to open a facility at Sri Panwa, offering advanced health screening, genetic testing, and personalised wellness programmes in a resort environment.

He hopes to bring a similar partnership to Baba Beach Club Hua Hin. “Wellness is becoming a priority for many travellers,” he said. “People want to relax but also to improve their health. If we can provide that here, it will strengthen the appeal of Baba Beach Club.”