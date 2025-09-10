Hua Hin property market: the good, bad and ugly

Share this

Hua Hin property market: The good

The Hua Hin property market continues to attract buyers seeking clear value, but knowing where the risks and opportunities lie is essential.

Hua Hin is, without a doubt, a beautiful resort city. While change can be a little slower here, most of the improvements we’ve seen are positive — from better roads and walkways to upgrades at the train station, medical services, and sports facilities. And dare I say it, there may even be flights on the horizon that will make it easier to connect with other parts of Thailand and ASEAN countries.

When it comes to property in Hua Hin, houses and condominiums still follow a familiar pattern — buyers tend to favour new builds over older properties. For houses, that makes sense. With a new build, you can have a say in the finishing touches and sometimes even tweak the floor plan to create a home that suits you. Choosing the kitchen design or picking out the tiles appeals to many buyers. For expats, securing a lease on a new plot of land can also feel less complicated.

Resale opportunities worth considering

Older houses do still sell, as long as the asking price is realistic — often close to the original purchase price. The steady supply of new houses being built and sold at similar prices over recent years has made it harder to make a big profit from resales. That said, I always advise buyers to check out the resale market first — there are often some fantastic surprises to be found.

With condos, my advice flips the other way. New units can be dramatically more expensive than older ones. Coastal land prices have soared, and with height restrictions in many areas, sales prices can be eye-watering. Older condos, on the other hand, can be great value. A simple, inexpensive makeover can transform an older unit into something special. It’s less daunting than many people think, and we’re here to help if you need support with that process. This is especially worth considering if your condo will only be a part-time residence.

The bad

Wherever people spend their hard-earned money on expensive items, there will always be a few rogue operators — sellers, builders, and unfortunately, some agents. This is particularly true in the rental market, where tricks like these are all too common:

Renting out a property without the owner’s knowledge

Keeping large deposits at check-out, especially if they know the tenant is leaving the country

Taking deposits for a property that won’t actually be available, forcing the tenant to settle for an inferior option at the same price

These bad practices frustrate good agents, because the negative stories tarnish everyone. My advice? Book a hotel for the first night or two after you arrive and visit the rental properties in person. It may slightly limit your options, but it’s a much safer approach.

When it comes to buying new builds, things are far better than they used to be. It’s now rare for buyers to be left with nothing — you may face the odd delay, but at least you eventually get your property. In the past, some buyers lost their life savings when projects never materialised. These days, we agents have more reliable options to show you, making it easier to avoid problematic developments.

That said, build quality can still vary. This is where having the right support is vital. I often refer to this as the “lipstick on a pig” scenario — properties that look great on the surface but hide serious flaws. A good agent will help you spot these issues, arrange proper legal checks, and organise home inspections so you know what you’re buying.

The ugly

For me, the ugly part of this business is the social media circus. There are so-called agents running pages full of “hot deals” and “luxury” properties, with claims like, “Reduced from 9.9m to 8.9m!” But was that property ever worth 7.9m in the first place? With open access to listings and no controls on valuations, it can be very confusing for buyers.

If you follow a random social media lead and things go wrong, it’s hard to feel sympathy — shortcuts often lead to problems. Another growing issue is that most agents hold the same stock.

Do basic due diligence on the agency

Some agents will talk down properties you’ve already seen, even if they know those options are solid, to try to steer you towards another listing. Talk to too many agents at once, and you may find yourself guided away from the best choices and towards a poorer deal.

My advice is simple: pick an agent you trust. Check they have an office, a registered address, and a solid reputation. Do a bit of due diligence on the agency itself. Good agents can help turn your dream into a reality. Rogue agents, on the other hand, can turn that dream into a nightmare.

Take your time. Think carefully about the lifestyle you want as well as the property itself. And most importantly — come and find me!

