Hua Hin real estate market trends this high season

What does the high season offer?

Undoubtedly, it has been a tough year for Thailand, not only in general tourism but also in the real estate market. Surprisingly, many sellers have not taken much advantage of the current currency situation, which suggests most are still content to hold on to their properties for now.

If Thailand deliberately weakens its currency, as some hope, we may see more activity, but at present global factors—such as gold prices—are making that difficult. With recent government changes, it is also harder to counteract these pressures. Buyers are still attracted to the lifestyle Hua Hin offers, but a significant number are waiting on the sidelines due to the uncertainty. Add visa challenges and banking issues—often caused by a small minority of expats—and it’s no wonder some potential buyers are uneasy, which in turn frustrates those of us who follow the rules.

Another issue is properties bought years ago through companies set up to hold land. This has become a serious concern, particularly for older buyers. It was always going to catch up with people eventually, but what has surprised me is how far back the authorities are looking. Those who did this in the past 15 years knew it was risky and only have themselves to blame. But seeing properties over 20 years old being targeted has raised eyebrows, especially since legal leasing options were not as widely available back then.

If I had my way, the government would introduce a ‘land bank’ system to allow these owners to close the old companies, pay the taxes, and restructure their ownership into secure leases with government support.

That way, houses remain in expat hands while the government holds the land rights under long-term lease agreements—30 years or even up to 99 years.

Leasing is the only sensible option moving forward, and all my buyers are set up this way without concern. But if this situation affects you and you would prefer to sell, feel free to get in touch.

Rentals on the rise

In Hua Hin currently, rental inquiries and bookings are noticeably up, largely due to the issues above. Many buyers want to live here but, after hearing horror stories, prefer to rent first in a “try before you buy” scenario. I can understand this, and in some cases it’s a sensible short-term option.

That said, as someone who has lived here for 21 years without renting, I can say renting isn’t ideal if you’re relocating for good. It can be fine for a while, but if you plan to build a regular lifestyle here, buying your own place is the better long-term solution.

Buyers still arriving

Despite the challenges, I’ve still had many visits from potential buyers looking at future purchases. What alarms me is how many are surprised by the detailed advice I provide, and yet some still arrive in Hua Hin and buy a property within 24–48 hours because “the deal looked too good.”

In the past, I’ve said buyers should expect at the very least to get their money back when they sell. Unfortunately, seeing some of the recent purchases—poor locations, inflated prices—I can’t say that with confidence anymore.

Hua Hin is growing and changing, but buyers need to spend time on location first before even looking at house designs. Without this, people risk buying a nice house in the wrong place and struggling to resell.

My advice is simple: tour the town first, see different areas, and look at a few newer homes to get a sense of layouts and sizes. Think about practical things like schools if you have children, or proximity to town if you want a social life and easy access to taxis. If you prefer a quieter life by the beach or at home, then head a little further south.

Stop buying the house you like without considering the area. Overpaying in the wrong location will make it very hard to sell later. Buy smart, use a good agent, and research carefully before signing the dotted line.

