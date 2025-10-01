Hua Hin Sports Association prepares for December sports events

Share this

The Hua Hin Sports Association Committee has confirmed plans to host a series of sporting events this December, including the 13th Hua Hin Chaturamit Sports Festival and the Thailand Senior Football Championship.

At a meeting on 29 September chaired by Pol. Maj. Gen. Damrongsak Thongngamtragul, President of the Hua Hin Sports Association, committee members discussed preparations for both local and national-level competitions. Attendees included municipal officials and sports representatives from Hua Hin and neighbouring Ratchaburi.

Thailand Senior Football Championship

The committee agreed to co-host the Thailand Senior Football Championship in partnership with the Ratchaburi Provincial Sports Association. Representatives from the Thailand Cup Football Association also attended the meeting, highlighting Hua Hin’s role in supporting senior-level football competitions.

The 13th Hua Hin Chaturamit Sports Festival will take place from 1–19 December at the Takiab Football Stadium. The programme will feature football, volleyball, basketball, e-sports, and traditional games. Key dates include:

Football: 1, 8, 16, and 19 December

Volleyball: 2–4, 8–9, and 16–17 December

3×3 Basketball and E-sports: 9 December

Traditional and local sports: 19 December

The opening ceremony is set for 1 December, with the closing on 19 December.

Beyond December, the committee also agreed to organise a 5km and 10km running event in Khao Tao on 29 March 2026. The route will take runners through the community, around the reservoir, and along Khao Tao Beach. Officials are finalising details on trophies, medals, shirts, and souvenirs for participants, with further announcements expected in the coming months.