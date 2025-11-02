Hua Hin World Cup 2025 to boost tourism and local economy

Share this

Hua Hin World Cup 2025 set to boost local economy and attract international teams

The Hua Hin World Cup 2025, one of Thailand’s most popular amateur football tournaments, will take place on 13–14 December and is expected to draw hundreds of visitors to the city. Now in its 13th year, the event is forecast to generate between 4 million and 5 million baht for the local economy and further strengthen Hua Hin’s reputation as a destination for sports, wellness and recreation.

Organised by the Viking Club Hua Hin, the two-day tournament will feature more than 250 players from Thailand and abroad, competing on FIFA-standard 7-a-side grass pitches at the new Arena Hua Hin Soccer Pitch Branch 2. Teams will be joined by fans and families travelling from across Thailand and overseas, contributing to what has become one of the most anticipated annual sporting events on Hua Hin’s calendar.

According to tournament founder Thomas Andersson from the Viking Club Hua Hin, he is proud to see how the Hua Hin World Cup has grown since its launch in 2013. He said the event has become one of Thailand’s standout amateur sporting fixtures, with more players, stronger teams, and a fantastic spirit both on and off the pitch each year. His motto, “Stay Fit, Have Fun, Be Social,” reflects the tournament’s inclusive nature. “I truly believe that age is just a number, and everyone, regardless of how old they are, can enjoy and participate in sports,” Andersson added.

A tournament built on friendship and fair play

The Hua Hin World Cup is renowned for its friendly yet competitive atmosphere, bringing together players of all ages and nationalities. The weekend will include football matches, live streaming, refreshments, and an after-party with dinner and an awards ceremony on Sunday evening at Vana Nava Waterpark, featuring an extravagant pool party.

Beyond the sporting action, the tournament continues its long-standing partnership with the Jungle Aid Foundation, a Hua Hin-based charity that supports underprivileged communities. Funds raised during the event will go towards Jungle Aid’s health, education and welfare initiatives.

“The spirit of the event has always been about fun, respect and fair play,” Andersson said. “We want everyone — players, families and fans — to enjoy themselves and make great memories.”

A boost for Hua Hin’s growing sports scene

The Hua Hin World Cup 2025 is expected to attract both Thai and foreign visitors who will fill hotels, restaurants and local attractions. With record participation anticipated, organisers estimate a total economic impact of up to 5 million baht over the tournament weekend.

The venue, Arena Hua Hin — formerly True Arena — continues to reinforce its role as one of the region’s premier sports complexes. The facility includes five FIFA-regulation grass pitches, a four-storey clubhouse, an all-day restaurant and a rooftop pool. Matches will also be broadcast live on YouTube, allowing supporters around the world to follow the action.

As Hua Hin continues to position itself as a hub for sports, wellness and fun, events like the Hua Hin World Cup 2025 showcase the city’s growing appeal to athletes and visitors.