ITF World Tennis Tour Hua Hin 2025 at Arena Hua Hin in Oct & Nov

Arena Hua Hin welcomes ITF World Tennis Tour 2025

Tennis fans in Hua Hin can look forward to world-class action later this year when the ITF World Tennis Tour Hua Hin 2025 comes to Arena Hua Hin. The series of four men’s and women’s tournaments will take place in October and November, offering world ranking points and nearly 2 million baht in prize money.

Suwat Liptapanlop, former Deputy Prime Minister and current Honorary President of the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand under Royal Patronage, announced in his role as Chairman of the Advisory Board that the international tennis event will take place at Arena Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, across four weeks under the name Cal-Comp & CCAU Industry 4.0 ITF World Tennis Tour 2025.

The first two weeks will feature men’s tournaments (M15 Hua Hin), scheduled from 20–26 October 2025 and 27 October–2 November 2025. These will be followed by two women’s tournaments (W15 Hua Hin) from 10–16 November and 17–23 November 2025. Each tournament will offer US$15,000 in prize money, amounting to around 2 million baht across the four events.

According to the Advisory Chairman, the ITF has entrusted Arena Hua Hin to host tournaments since 2015 because of its world-class facilities. The venue has also staged major WTA events in the past. All four 2025 tournaments will be directed by Paradorn Srichaphan, Thailand’s former world No. 9. With his experience, organisers are confident the events will run smoothly and leave a strong impression on players, as in previous years.

Thai players are guaranteed opportunities to compete thanks to wild cards being granted for both qualifying rounds and main draws. This will allow them to earn world ranking points without incurring the high costs of competing abroad. The M15 and W15 levels typically attract rising stars eager to progress to bigger tournaments, ensuring competitive matches.

“The organisers continue to emphasise the core policy of boosting the economy and promoting tourism in Hua Hin and Thailand,” said the Advisory Chairman. “Arena Hua Hin has done an excellent job of this, with athletes, staff and followers spending on accommodation, food and transport, not to mention shopping and souvenirs.”

The tournaments are a joint effort between multiple partners aimed at developing Thai tennis talent and stimulating Hua Hin’s tourism economy. Partners include: