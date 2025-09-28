Legend Fighting Championships 2025 held at BluPort Hua Hin

Share this

Legend Fighting Championships 2025 brings Muay Thai to BluPort Hua Hin

The Sports Authority of Thailand hosted the Legend Fighting Championships (LFC) 2025: Muay Thai Builds the Nation at BluPort Hua Hin on Saturday, drawing fighters from Thailand and abroad in a series of high-profile bouts.

Held on 27 September in collaboration with The Legend Arena and BluPort Hua Hin, the event was promoted by Olympic bronze medallist Yaowapha Buraphonchai. The concept centred on positioning Muay Thai as a form of Soft Power, showcasing a contemporary approach that blended traditional Muay Thai Kard Chuek (rope-binding) with modern gloved Muay Thai.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Suwat Liptapanlop, former Deputy Prime Minister. Among the guests were Preeda Sukjai, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan; Prasoot Hombuntheng, Hua Hin District Chief; Jirawan Boonruet, Deputy Director of the TAT Prachuap Office; Sanpop Uengrasamee, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin; Somchai Krajaejoerm, President of the Prachuap Tourism Industry Council; Pol. Col. Kampanat Na Vichai, Hua Hin Police Superintendent; and Kitipong Siriphetkasem, President of the Hua Hin/Cha-am Tourism Business Association. Vasana Srikanjana, Advisor to the Association, also attended, along with a large crowd of Thai and international fans.

Fight results

The matches were staged at a temporary boxing ring inside the Hua Hin Convention Centre at BluPort. They were broadcast nationwide on Channel 8 and streamed online through YouTube and Facebook.

The evening featured seven bouts across both Kard Chuek and gloved Muay Thai:

Bout 1 (Women, 54 kg): Negin Afshin Shahinfar (Iran) (winner) vs Nongnew S. Supap (Thailand)

The Legend Fighting Championships 2025 marked a significant step in promoting Muay Thai as an international sport. With support from government, private, and community organisations, the event reinforced Hua Hin’s reputation as a centre for Thai sports and culture on the global stage.