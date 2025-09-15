Nakhon Hua Hin Run 2026 set for March

Share this

Preparations are under way for the Nakhon Hua Hin Run 2026, which will take place on 29 March next year at Khao Tao Reservoir.

The Hua Hin Sports Association, in collaboration with Hua Hin City Municipality, confirmed the date following a planning meeting held on 15 September. The meeting was chaired by Pol. Maj. Gen. Damrongsak Thongngamtrakoon, President of the Hua Hin Sports Association, and attended by senior municipal officials including Deputy Mayors Bussaba Choksuchat and Atichart Chaisri.

The event will feature three distances: a 5-kilometre run, a 10.5-kilometre run and a 3-kilometre VIP fun run. Organisers say the route has been designed to highlight the Khao Tao Reservoir, the first Royal Initiative Irrigation Project of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great. Participants will also have the opportunity to experience natural attractions along the course.

The Nakhon Hua Hin Run has been created to combine sport with community promotion, encouraging healthy activity while showcasing landmarks that hold historical and environmental significance for the region.

Event details