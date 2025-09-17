Waghor Super Mini Marathon 2025 set for 23 November in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Share this

Waghor Super Mini Marathon 2025 to take place in Prachuap Khiri Khan

The Waghor Super Mini Marathon 2025 will take place on Sunday, 23 November, at King Mongkut’s Science Park at Waghor in Prachuap Khiri Khan. The event aims to promote local tourism while raising scholarship funds for three schools in the area: Ban Waghor School (Friendship 72), Ban Khlong Wan School, and Ban Nong Hin School.

Race categories and schedule

The event offers four categories:

Super Mini Marathon (14 km) – 550 THB

Fun Run (5 km) – 450 THB

Family Beach Run (3.5 km) – 350 THB

Fancy Run (5 km) – Free entry

The programme begins at 5 a.m. with a baggage-drop service, followed by a warm-up session at 5:30 a.m. The Super Mini Marathon starts at 5:50 a.m., the Fun Run and Fancy Run at 6:10 a.m., and the Family Beach Run at 6:15 a.m.

Souvenir shirts and registration

Participants will receive an ocean-themed souvenir shirt featuring dolphin and coral reef designs, available in bright colours suitable for both running and casual wear. Registration is open online at RunLah.

The event is organised in collaboration with local schools and community groups, with proceeds supporting educational opportunities for children in the Waghor and Khlong Wan areas.

Google Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/3ZrbhMF6jTxy9HHy8

Event Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61579173387771