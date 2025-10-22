Thailand alcohol laws: pubs may stay open until 4 a.m. from 2026

Share this

Thailand plans to extend pub closing time to 4 a.m. and lift afternoon alcohol sales ban

Thailand is set to extend pub closing times to 4 a.m. and scrap the long-standing nationwide alcohol zoning rules as part of a government plan to boost tourism and state revenue. The new regulations, expected to take effect in January 2026, will also relax the ban on alcohol sales between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

A government source said on 22 October that during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul directed the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Public Health to jointly draft measures to allow alcohol to be sold more freely across the country. The plan also includes streamlining licensing procedures for nightlife venues, which would only need to register their businesses rather than apply for special operating licences.

Officials estimate that easing restrictions on nightlife and alcohol sales could generate up to 500 billion baht in additional tax revenue. Removing the current zoning system will require changes to ministerial regulations under the Ministry of Interior, while the Ministry of Public Health will continue to oversee beverage sales.

New alcohol rules expected to start in January 2026

At present, under the Ministry of Interior’s 2023 regulation, entertainment venues in Bangkok, Phuket, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, and Koh Samui District in Surat Thani Province are allowed to remain open until 4 a.m. Venues within hotels nationwide, as defined under the Hotel Act, are also covered by the extended hours.

In Bangkok, the designated areas permitted to operate until 4 a.m. include Silom, Patpong, and RCA–New Phetchaburi Road–Ratchadaphisek. According to the capital’s 50 district offices, 207 entertainment venues across 33 districts currently hold valid operating licences. Of these, 73 are located within the official zoning areas, while 134 are outside them.

If approved, the changes would effectively remove Thailand’s decades-old zoning framework, which has long determined where and when alcohol can be sold. Supporters say the move would align Thailand with other international tourism markets and encourage spending, particularly in nightlife and hospitality. However, health authorities and social groups are expected to closely examine the details of implementation before the policy takes effect early next year.

As with any policy changes of this scale, the devil is in the details. Time will tell how these adjustments impact bars and pubs in Hua Hin and Cha-am.