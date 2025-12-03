39th Phra Nakhon Khiri Festival set for 20 Feb – 1 Mar 2026

Share this

Phetchaburi prepares for 39th Phra Nakhon Khiri Festival, encourages traditional Thai dress

Phetchaburi Province says preparations for the 39th Phra Nakhon Khiri Festival are well under way, with this year’s event encouraging residents and visitors to dress in traditional Thai attire across the city.

On 2 December, Governor Pol. Lt. Phopchanok Chalanukroh chaired a meeting at Phetchaburi Provincial Hall to review progress ahead of the Phra Nakhon Khiri Festival, which will return from 20 February to 1 March 2026. Committees overseeing the event’s ceremonies, layout, lighting, fireworks, cultural activities, safety and other operations presented updates to ensure the festival is delivered smoothly under the theme “Heavenly Abode of Phra Nakhon Khiri, the Jewel of Siam.”

The governor said the Phra Nakhon Khiri Festival reflects cooperation between public agencies, community groups and local organisations. A key feature of the 2026 edition will be a parade honouring all ten reigns of the Chakri Dynasty. He invited the public to wear traditional Thai clothing in the weeks leading up to the festival and throughout its duration to help promote the event, strengthen cultural identity and support local businesses.

A number of adjustments will be introduced this year to improve public safety and enhance the visitor experience. These include changes to the parade format, specially designed fireworks intended to reduce vibrations near historical structures, and the relocation of cultural performance areas and the Phetchaburi traditions zone to Khao Wang, offering visitors a closer connection to Phra Nakhon Khiri.

The festival’s main venues will include the Phra Nakhon Khiri National Museum (Khao Wang), King Mongkut Memorial Park and nearby areas. Over 10 days and 10 nights, visitors will be able to enjoy parades, cultural performances, exhibitions, demonstrations and a range of local food and crafts.

Before the festival begins, ceremonies will be held on 6 February, including a city pillar shrine blessing, a Buddhist prayer ceremony and a royal ancestral homage ceremony. The official opening is scheduled for 20 February.

Phetchaburi officials expect the 2026 Phra Nakhon Khiri Festival to draw strong interest from domestic and international visitors and further reinforce the province’s reputation as a leading cultural destination.