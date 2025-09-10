Agencies and locals unite to remove invasive black-chin tilapia in Cha-am

Share this

Black-chin tilapia removal in Cha-am waterways

Community effort removes 46 kilograms of invasive fish from local waterways

The Phetchaburi Provincial Fisheries Office, government agencies, and local communities have joined forces in Cha-am to tackle the spread of black-chin tilapia, an invasive species affecting local waterways.

The initiative, held at Khlong Wat Neranchararam in Cha-am Subdistrict, brought together representatives from Cha-am District, agencies under the Department of Fisheries, Cha-am Municipality, the Phetchaburi Provincial Probation Office, community leaders, local fisheries organisations, Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited, fishermen, and residents.

The event was chaired by Kaeo Khongwong, Chief of Cha-am District, who highlighted the importance of community participation in managing aquatic resources and protecting native fish species.

Measures to tackle invasive species

The activity focused on two key measures: controlling and removing black-chin tilapia from natural water bodies where infestations are found, and making practical use of the fish once removed. As part of the day’s efforts, 46 kilograms of black-chin tilapia were caught and handed over to local fisheries organisations for further use.

This operation forms part of the 2024–2027 action plan designed to control the spread of black-chin tilapia in the province.

Support for local farmers

In addition to fish removal, seabass fingerlings were distributed to farmers under the “Seabass Fund” project. The scheme is intended not only to help reduce the impact of black-chin tilapia but also to provide alternative livelihoods and income opportunities for local farmers.

Officials stressed that the combination of ecological management and community involvement will be vital in addressing the challenges posed by invasive species in Phetchaburi’s waterways.