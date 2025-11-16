Double-track Southern Line opens fully between Hua Hin and Prachuap

Share this

The double-track Southern Line is now fully in use between Hua Hin and Prachuap Khiri Khan, with rail officials saying the upgraded route will play a key role in boosting tourism and generating more than 72 million baht in revenue after 2025.

Senior executives from the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), led by Deputy Governor and Acting Governor Anan Pho-nimdaeng, joined Prachuap Khiri Khan Governor Sitthichai Sawatsan and representatives from local agencies and the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Prachuap office to inspect the completed stretch and discuss plans to promote rail-based tourism along the Gulf coast.

Southern double-track now in operation

Anan said the SRT has accelerated work on rail infrastructure nationwide to meet deadlines and support a wider reform of the country’s rail system. The goals include improving passenger and freight services, cutting logistics costs, enhancing punctuality and strengthening public confidence in train travel.

Phase 1 of the national double-track programme comprises seven routes. Five are already operating:

Chachoengsao Junction – Khlong 19 – Kaeng Khoi (106 km)

Chira Road Junction – Khon Kaen (187 km)

Nakhon Pathom – Hua Hin (169 km)

Hua Hin – Prachuap Khiri Khan (84 km)

Prachuap Khiri Khan – Chumphon (167 km)

The remaining two routes are close to full operation. The Lop Buri – Pak Nam Pho section (148 km) opened in May 2025 and is scheduled to be fully operational on 5 December 2025, while the Map Kabao – Chira Road Junction line (132 km) is expected to come into full service in 2027.

The Southern double-track corridor from Nakhon Pathom to Chumphon, which passes through Cha-am and Hua Hin, is now running with double-track operations supported by an electronic E-token signalling system. Overall progress on the wider Southern project stands at 72.491 percent, with full completion expected in 2026. Officials say the finished line will significantly cut travel times to the South.

Further south, the next stage will extend the route from Surat Thani to Phang Nga and Thanoon, strengthening connections between the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman coast, including access to destinations such as Samui and Phuket. Hatyai Junction and Padang Besar stations will also be upgraded as major container hubs to support cross-border freight and stimulate the regional economy.

Tourism trains drive revenue growth

Alongside the infrastructure rollout, the SRT is placing more emphasis on tourism-focused rail services. The agency aims to use the double-track Southern Line and other upgraded routes to connect visitors with local communities, helping spread income and support the grassroots economy.

In fiscal year 2025 (October 2024 to September 2025), SRT tourist services carried 186,488 passengers and generated 72.13 million baht in revenue. Of this, 66.55 million baht came directly from tourist trains, led by the Royal Blossom service, which earned 28.46 million baht, and the KIHA 183 train, which brought in 21.58 million baht.

The SRT currently runs a range of tourist-oriented services, including weekend routes to destinations such as Suan Son Pradipat and Sai Yok Noi Waterfall, seven annual steam-hauled trips, and the seasonal Pa Sak Jolasid Dam train, which operates from November to January.

Additional income of 5.58 million baht was recorded from package tours operated in partnership with Lampang Rajabhat University, while other tourism-related services generated a further 40.49 million baht. These include charter train rentals worth 39.29 million baht and towing services for Malaysian trains worth 1.20 million baht.

For fiscal year 2026, the SRT plans to open up more charter opportunities by allowing public- and private-sector organisations to hire entire trains throughout the year. New “Scenic Route” and “Luxury Route” programmes using high-quality air-conditioned carriages are also being developed to offer rail journeys through natural landscapes across the country. Officials say the aim is to promote domestic tourism, strengthen local economies and encourage greater use of rail in line with government policy.

Hua Hin visit marks start of local partnership

The inspection visit to Hua Hin is seen as a starting point for closer collaboration between the SRT and Prachuap Khiri Khan Province in developing rail-based tourism.

After talks with the governor, Anan said the first priority would be to upgrade and better manage areas overseen by the SRT in Hua Hin itself. If successful, the model could then be expanded to other districts with strong tourism potential, including Pranburi, Kui Buri and Bang Saphan Noi, all of which are home to lesser-known attractions that can be accessed conveniently by rail.

With the double-track Southern Line now in operation between Hua Hin and Prachuap Khiri Khan, the SRT believes the province is well placed to benefit from faster rail services, more tourist trains and improved connections to destinations further south. The agency is confident the combination of upgraded infrastructure and tailored tourism services will support the local economy and help reaffirm Hua Hin’s position as a leading destination on Thailand’s Gulf coast.