Hua Hin International Jazz Festival 2025 set for Nov 28–29 on the beach

Share this

Hua Hin International Jazz Festival returns this November with global line-up

The Hua Hin International Jazz Festival 2025 will return to Hua Hin Beach on 28–29 November, bringing two evenings of international and Thai jazz performances to one of the city’s most iconic seaside venues.

Now in its 19th year, the festival is organised by Hua Hin City Municipality in partnership with Jazz Alive Showbiz Co., Ltd., Hubster Co., Ltd., and a range of local businesses. Preparations were discussed at a meeting chaired by Deputy Mayor Busaba Choksuchat on 2 October at Hua Hin Municipality Office, attended by representatives from government, the tourism sector, and the music industry.

The festival will feature more than 20 performances across two stages — one at the Hua Hin beach exit and the other in front of Centara Grand Beach Resort Hua Hin. Concerts are scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. each evening.

International and Thai artists confirmed for 2025 line-up

International artists in the 2025 line-up include Mitch Frohman (USA), Dale Barrow (Australia), Jakob Dinesen (Denmark), Steve Cannon (USA), Yuri Kishimoto (Japan), and Yazzrnin Kierkegaard (Denmark). Thai performers include Pom Autobahn, Ko Mister Saxman, The Sound of Siarn, Maew Jirasuk Panphum, Soul After Six, and Cheepchanok Sriyamat.

Organisers expect more than 20,000 visitors from Thailand and abroad. The festival, long established as one of Hua Hin’s cultural highlights, also reflects the city’s historical links with jazz. Hua Hin was home to Klai Kangwon Palace, closely associated with His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, who was a passionate jazz musician and composer.

Alongside the music, 30 booths will showcase food, drinks, and local products. Entry to the festival is free.