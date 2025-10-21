Khao Hin Lek Fai Hua Hin to be developed into new landmark attraction

Share this

Khao Hin Lek Fai set to be developed into Hua Hin’s new landmark

Khao Hin Lek Fai, one of Hua Hin’s most recognisable viewpoints, is set to undergo major improvements aimed at transforming it into a new landmark attraction, following discussions led by Hua Hin City Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul.

During a meeting on October 20, held at Hua Hin City Municipality, Mayor Nopporn chaired a session to review the latest designs and progress of the Khao Hin Lek Fai Tourism Development Project. Attending the meeting were Deputy Mayors, Advisors to the Mayor, the President of the Municipal Council, the Municipal Clerk, the Director of the Engineering Office, representatives from the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, and other officials.

Khao Hin Lek Fai Hua Hin development aims to create a new city landmark

The project’s main objectives are to upgrade the area’s infrastructure and improve visitor facilities. Planned developments include renovating the entrance archway, expanding the car park, and improving the tourist service centre. Viewpoint 4 will be upgraded and connected to the King Rama VII Memorial Plaza, while new ramps for people with disabilities will be built to ensure accessibility throughout the site. Existing walkways will also be improved to enhance safety and appearance, and additional viewpoints will receive aesthetic and structural upgrades.

Officials also discussed future collaboration with the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning to explore the development of other tourist locations in Hua Hin. The aim is to leverage the city’s natural beauty and expand its network of attractions to further strengthen Hua Hin’s tourism economy.