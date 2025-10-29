Loy Krathong in Hua Hin scaled back for 5 Nov

Share this

Hua Hin City Municipality cancels large-scale Loy Krathong event

Decorated areas will be available for private floating on 5 November

Adjustments follow the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother

Hua Hin City Municipality has announced an updated format for Loy Krathong in Hua Hin following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother. Public activities that had been planned for 4–5 November will be toned down, with the large-scale event cancelled. Instead, the municipality will provide decorated, well-lit areas where residents and visitors can privately float krathongs on 5 November.

The municipality said the “Naresdamri Klang Khluen Kin Chan Phen” Festival (Full Moon Festival by the Sea) will proceed in a subdued format. Officials will adjust the set-up and add lighting to ensure convenience and a respectful atmosphere for those wishing to observe Loy Krathong in Hua Hin in line with tradition.

Where to float krathongs on 5 November

The following locations will be prepared for private krathong floating on 5 November:

Mikura Restaurant (Chai Talay Community)

Hua Don Beach

Khao Takiab Reservoir

19 Rai Area (seaside)

Sarab Nam (Aroi Restaurant, Nong Kae)

Hua Hin City Municipality confirmed there will be no major public event this year. The focus will be on providing accessible, tastefully decorated spaces for individuals, families and visitors to mark the occasion in a respectful manner.