Loy Krathong Hua Hin 2025 to light up Naresdamri Road with seaside celebrations

More details released about Loy Krathong celebrations in Hua Hin

Hua Hin City Municipality has announced further details for this year’s Loy Krathong Festival, which will take place on 4–5 November 2025 under the theme “Naresdamri Reminiscence… Beside the Waves… Under the Full Moon.”

The event will be held along Naresdamri Road, in the historic Seaside Community, one of Hua Hin’s oldest neighbourhoods.

During a meeting on 21 October, chaired by Deputy Mayor Bussaba Choksuchart, officials discussed preparations for the festival. The municipality aims to revive the traditional charm of the Seaside Community by transforming the area into the main venue for this year’s celebrations. Naresdamri Road will be decorated with festive lights and cultural displays for ten days, from 1 to 10 November 2025, creating a vibrant waterfront atmosphere.

City officials also said the location could later be developed into a new cultural landmark, celebrating Hua Hin’s heritage and community spirit.

Activities and highlights

On 4 November, activities will include:

A Krathong-making contest at Bluport Hua Hin.

Traditional performances by the Hua Hin Cultural Learning Centre and local schools.

A retro-style dance event at the Seaside Community activity area.

The following day, 5 November, the festivities will feature:

A Loy Krathong parade, starting from Wat Hua Hin, turning onto Dechanuchit Road, passing Chao Lay Restaurant, and finishing near the former Mee Karuna Restaurant on Naresdamri Road.

The Nang Noppamas beauty contest, with prizes totalling over 55,000 baht.

Both days will also include Krathong-making workshops conducted by students from Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin, and the celebrations will conclude with a fireworks display at 8:30 p.m.

Residents and visitors are invited to take part in the festival, one of Thailand’s most cherished traditions, which symbolises gratitude and the wish for good fortune as participants float their krathongs—decorative banana-leaf vessels carrying candles and incense—onto the sea.

The Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin City Municipality added that the municipality will also organise Loy Krathong celebrations in various communities, such as at Khao Tao Reservoir, Queen’s Park (Suan Luang Rajini 19 Rai), Khao Noi, Hua Don, Nong Kae, and Saphan Khee Lek.