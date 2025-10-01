Municipality tackles Soi Hua Hin 94 traffic problems

Share this

Municipality looks to address traffic problems on Soi Hua Hin 94

Hua Hin City Municipality is moving to address ongoing traffic congestion and parking issues on Soi Hua Hin 94 following the completion of the street’s resurfacing project.

On 30 September, Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul chaired a meeting on traffic management, joined by Deputy Mayor Sanphop Uengrassamee, the mayor’s secretary Natthawan Mitdee, members of the municipal council, senior officials, and Pol. Capt. Phattharaphong Sa-ardnak, Traffic Inspector of Hua Hin Police Station. The meeting took place in the Chomsin Room at Hua Hin City Municipality.

Traffic and parking measures

Soi Hua Hin 94, known for its nightlife and entertainment venues, has become a hotspot for congestion. Officials discussed solutions including extending the odd–even day parking restrictions, installing illuminated warning signs, and notifying businesses before enforcement begins. Strict law enforcement was also emphasised to support the measures.

The discussions extended to traffic flow on Soi Hua Hin 88, which connects to the Bo Fai roundabout, as well as the Phra Chan curve roundabout, where improvements are also planned to enhance safety and reduce bottlenecks.

Resurfacing completed after delays

Municipality officials confirmed that the resurfacing of Soi 94 was formally completed on 1 September after a final inspection. The year-long upgrade began in July 2024 and covered a 500-metre stretch between the railway line and the Chang Heng Hotel.

Initially scheduled for completion by February 2025, the project faced delays caused by underground utility conflicts and soil subsidence, which required design revisions and contract amendments. Work accelerated after a review in June 2025, with frequent inspections ensuring quality and safety.

While the setbacks drew criticism from residents and businesses, the finished road—with improved drainage—is expected to ease problems with potholes and flooding. However, the street’s role as one of Hua Hin’s busiest entertainment zones has shifted focus to managing traffic and parking more effectively.