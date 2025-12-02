Saenchai to appear at King of Muay Thai for special seminar in December

Share this

Saenchai Muay Thai seminar coming to Hua Hin this December

Suphachai Saepong, better known as Saenchai, will visit Hua Hin for a special seminar at King of Muay Thai gym. Regarded as one of the most skilled and influential fighters in Muay Thai history, the six-time Lumpinee Stadium champion will lead a training session, demonstration and Q&A on 13 December.

Sam Domingo, General Manager of King of Muay Thai, said bringing Saenchai to Hua Hin “has actually been a dream for us since we took over King of Muay Thai.” She said the team had always wanted their first major seminar to feature “a true legend who represents the heart of Thai boxing.” Once planning began for the gym’s new fight night season, a contact introduced them to Saenchai’s manager, and “from there the conversation moved quite quickly.”

Sam said the seminar will give participants an experience that cannot be replicated online. “In the seminar, people will see how he thinks about distance, timing and balance in a very detailed way,” she said. Saenchai will “break down small adjustments in posture, footwork and weight transfer that you simply don’t notice when you’re only watching a full-speed fight.” She added that participants will hear him explain how he “reads an opponent, when he decides to take a risk, and how he remains relaxed even in big stadium fights.”

Sam described Saenchai’s uniqueness as his ability to combine unpredictability with precision. “What sets Saenchai apart is the combination of creativity and control,” she said. “He’s fought – and beaten – bigger and younger opponents for years because his timing, angles and fight IQ are on another level.”

The seminar is open to a wide range of participants. “Active fighters and coaches will get a lot out of the technical details,” Sam said. “But beginners and fitness enthusiasts are also welcome – as long as you’re comfortable moving, shadowboxing a little and doing light partner drills, you’ll be able to follow along and have fun.”

She added that people do not need to be in peak condition to attend. “There won’t be hard sparring or conditioning tests,” she said. “If someone has injuries or limitations, they can still attend, watch from the side when needed, and fully enjoy the Q&A, demonstrations and photo session.”

VIP cardholders will have the chance to enter the ring with Saenchai for a short, controlled interaction. “It’s not a hard sparring round,” Sam said. “It’s more like a playful, controlled interaction where he lets you feel his timing, shows you a move, maybe sweeps you gently or guides you through a combination.” VIPs will also receive front-row access, a one-on-one photo and time for autographs.

Sam said hosting an event of this scale reflects the gym’s long-term direction. “We want to be a hub for Muay Thai culture in Hua Hin – a place where fighters, families, locals and visitors can all connect through the sport.” She said the seminar is part of building a regular schedule of fight nights, seminars and community events to make the gym “a real destination.”

She also highlighted the gym’s coaching team, led by Kru Meaw, who has more than 30 years’ experience and over 300 fights. “Alongside him we have three active fighters: Nut, Tor and Bas,” Sam said. “What makes training here unique is that you’re surrounded by coaches who still live and breathe Muay Thai every day.”

Sam said the response has been strong since early rumours of the visit began circulating. “As soon as we quietly mentioned that Saenchai might be coming, our members started asking, ‘When can we book?’” Interest has also come from people in Hua Hin who do not train but recognise Saenchai from television and social media.

She added that she hopes participants leave feeling both technically informed and personally motivated. “If people walk out feeling more motivated to train, more respectful of Thai culture, and more connected to the Muay Thai community, then the event will have been a success for us.”

Saenchai’s seminar will take place on 13 December from 3pm to 6pm at King of Muay Thai gym. General admission tickets cost 2,000–2,500 baht, while VIP access is priced at 3,000–4,000 baht and limited to 25 places.

Register now: https://www.eventpop.me/e/121651/saenchaiseminar